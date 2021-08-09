APICET to be held on September 17, 18

Last date for submission of applications online, without late fee, is August 14

The process of submission of online applications for Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (APICET-2021) for admission into first year MBA / MCA courses of various universities and its affiliated colleges in Andhra Pradesh, for the academic year 2021-22, is in progress.

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application through online mode only by paying the application registration and processing fee of ₹650 for OC, ₹600 for BC and ₹550 for SC/ST candidates through payment gateway/credit card/debit card or net banking, according to APICET-2021 convener G. Sasibhushana Rao.

The tests will be conducted on September 17 and 18. The last date for submission of applications online, without late fee, is August 14. Last date for submission of applications online, with different rates of late fee, is up to September 13.

Prospective candidates can visit the website: https://sche.ap.gov.in/icet for detailed information.