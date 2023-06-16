APICET-2023 results announced

June 16, 2023 07:09 am | Updated 07:09 am IST - ANANTAPUR

Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantapur, Vice-Chancellor M. Ramakrishna Reddy on Thursday announced the results of the A.P. Integrated Common Entrance Test (APICET) 2023 on behalf of the APSCHE. T. Jagadish Kumar Reddy of Tirupati bagged the first rank, V. Sai Venkata Karthik of Secunderabad bagged the second rank and P. Rohit of Anantapur bagged the third rank, a release said.

Of the 44,943 students who appeared for the test, 41,799 qualified (94.26291%) for admissions. Those who qualify can get admission in MBA and Computer Science courses.