AP Genco waging grim battle to recover dues from TS

The Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (AP-Genco) is still waging a legal battle in the High Court and the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for recovering its dues amounting to a whopping ₹7,103 crore (₹5,127 crore power charges and ₹1,976 crore interest) from the Telangana discoms.

The issue has been hanging fire since the bifurcation of unified State of A.P. and the two sides were locked in litigation as the TS-discoms owed ₹200 crore per month after adjusting the bills payable by the A.P. discoms to TS-Genco but it was paying only ₹90 crore leading to piling up of arrears at the rate of ₹110 crore per month.

Thus, the TS-discoms’ total outstanding to AP-Genco at the end of June 2019 reached ₹7,103 crore.

According to official sources, in due course, the power dues of TS-discoms to AP-Genco prompted the A.P. government to take the matter to the notice of Southern Region Power Coordination Committee (SRPCC) but to no avail as the TS-discoms did not clear their dues citing various reasons.

High-level meet

In fact, the SRPCC had held a high-level meeting in Hyderabad in October 2016 to break the deadlock. AP-Genco former MD K. Vijayanand was the chairman of SRPCC in 2018-19.

The issue became such a major controversy that even the Government of India had set up a committee to sort it out but the panel itself was dissolved after attempts by it to settle the dispute failed.

At one point of time, AP-Genco was unable to make payments to the coal companies due to financial constraints and had to raise a working capital of ₹6,500 crore against the norm of ₹2,100 crore.

The Singareni Collieries Company Limited had regulated coal supplies to AP-Genco, which gave a retort by cutting supply to the TS-discoms.

When the AP-Genco approached the NCLT seeking justice in November 2017, the TS-discoms filed a counter arguing that their power dues could not be seen in isolation and the same has to be considered along with the de-merger issues of power utilities of both States.

The issue continues to be bitterly fought in the NCLT as neither side has budged from its stand and it has even reached the HC where the AP-Genco had filed a writ petition.