APGENCO synchronises new 800-MW unit of Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station with grid

June 11, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO) on Sunday successfully synchronised the eighth and the latest power generation unit of the Dr. Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station (NTTPS) near Vijayawada with the electrical grid.

This was done after completion of all commissioning activities and tests. The 800 Mega Watt (MW) unit, built on 80 acres, is likely to become commercially operational by the last week of July.

In a subsequent meeting, special chief secretary to government (Energy Department) and APGENCO chairman K. Vijayanand and APGENCO managing director K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu congratulated Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited and other stakeholders.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a release, the unit boiler employs supercritical technology and has a energy efficient turbine and a generator. The unit requires around 9,500 tonnes of coal a day to run at full capacity.

In March, a new 800-MW unit at Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Station (SDSTPS) in Nellore was commissioned and is now commercially operational. With the new unit at NTTPS, APGENCO’s installed thermal-energy capacity rises to 8,789 MW.

Mr. Chakradhar said APGENCO was trying to improve the availability of coal and optimise power generation. Power utilities were striving to meet the State government’s objective of supplying electricity 24x7 to all consumers and nine hours of day-time power to the agriculture sector.

Directors of APGENCO G. Chandrasekhara Raju, B. Venkatesulu Reddy, Antony Raja, M. V. Satyanarayana and Syed Raffe and other senior officials were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.