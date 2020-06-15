APGenco saves ₹190 cr.in coal transportation

The APGenco has saved around ₹190 crore in coal transportation in the recent months through the ‘reverse tendering system. The expenditure incurred on the transportation of washed and raw coal has come down by almost half, an official release said.

The cost of transportation of coal to Rayalaseema Thermal Power Plant has been brought down to ₹1,027 per metric ton (MT) in 2019-20 fiscal against ₹1824 per MT in 2014-15 financial year. The cost with respect to Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Station in 2019-20 stands at ₹1,010 when compared to ₹1,922 per MT in 2014-15.

Meanwhile, coal stocks from December 2019 have increased due to continuous efforts by the AP-Genco. The stocks at power plants as on June 8 are as follows: NTTPS- 4,63,110 MT; RTPP- 4,68,620 MT; SDSTPS- 6,28,030 MT (total 4.70 lakh MT of washed coal plus 1.58 lakh MT of imported coal).

Subsidy arrears

The State government released ₹17,904 crore in 2019-20 fiscal year towards clearing subsidy arrears and departmental charges payable to the Discoms. Out of the subsidy arrears of ₹13,391 crore that was pending as on March 31, 2019, the government released ₹8655 crore in 2019- 20 and ₹9,249 crore towards subsidy announced in 2019-20.

In turn, the Discoms have released ₹20,384 crore to clear the bills of power generators as on March 31, 2019, which was pending for a year.

The Discoms cleared bills of ₹34,384 crore in 2019-20 and they could secure loans from scheduled banks and other financial institutions to clear the dues using government guarantee.