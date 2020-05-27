Andhra Pradesh

APGenco Assistant Engineer found dead

He was placed under home quarantine at Sileru

An Assistant Engineer of APGenco was found dead at his quarters at Sileru in Visakhapatnam district on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as K. Srinivas (40).

According to the Sileru police, the engineer had come to Sileru from his home town Rajamahendravaram around a week ago and was placed under home quarantine. For the last two days, he had not been responding to phone calls of his family members. They asked some of his friends to check his quarters at Second Cross Junction at Sileru. As foul smell was emanating from the house, his friends informed the police. After breaking open the doors, the police found him dead. The body was shifted for post-mortem and a case was registered.

