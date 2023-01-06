APFSL retired Joint Director found dead in hotel

January 06, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Forensic Science Laboratory (APFSL) retired Joint Director, Ekkaraju Shiva Kumar (74), was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a hotel room in the city on Friday. His body was found lying on the floor.

Mr. Shiva Kumar is presently working in a private laboratory. He came to Vijayawada to submit evidence in the court, and checked into the hotel on Thursday, the Machavaram police said.

The victim booked hotel room online, and ordered rice and snacks. The reasons for the death was not known immediately, said the police.

A case under Section 174 CrPc (Suspicious death), has been registered, and information has been passed to his family members.