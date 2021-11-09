APFERWAS completes five years

Booklet detailing its journey released

The Andhra Pradesh Federation of Residents Welfare Association (APFERWAS) has completed five years this November.

On the occasioṇ, a 50-page booklet titled ‘Sustainable Urban Environment – RWA Approach’ was released by Uday Shirname, president, APFERWAS, on Sunday.

The booklet describes the mission, objectives and the achievements of the federation in the last five years.

The federation was inaugurated in November 2016 by the then Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs M. Venkaiah Naidu.

The federation has concentrated on creating awareness in the fields of solid waste management, rainwater harvesting, plastic waste management, greenery development and in controlling urban pollution. It has organised several national seminars on these subjects.

Today, there are nearly 150 RWAs under this federation in the city of Visakhapatnam alone, apart from others in cities such as Vijayawada, Nellore and Kakinada.