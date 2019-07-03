Apex court seeks poll panel view on direct cash transfer schemes

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Election Commission of India (ECI) on a plea to declare the implementation of direct cash transfer schemes such as PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, by “parties in power” at the Centre and in six States immediately before or during elections as “illegal and unconstitutional” and contrary to the “right of equal participation of each citizen in polity.”

A Bench led by Justice S.A. Bobde issued notices on a writ petition filed by Pentapati Pulla Rao, represented by senior advocate Santosh Pal and advocate Sravan Kumar. Mr. Rao contested the election on Jana Sena Party ticket from the Eluru parliamentary constituency in Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Rao has arraigned, besides the Election Commission and the Centre, other States such Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand as respondents in the petition.

He alleged that these States had done cash transactions to sections of voters under various direct cash transfer schemes during or just before the polls.

Besides the PM Kisan scheme, the petition names schemes Pasupu Kumkuma, NTR Atmabandhu, Rytu Bandhu, KALIA, Mukhya Mantri Krishi Yojana, etc. It sought the court to direct the ECI to take appropriate action under Article 324 of the Constitution and Section 123 of the Representation of People Act on direct cash transfer of ₹4,000 to 94 lakh women voters on April 5, 2019, i.e., six days prior to polling; cash transfer of ₹5,000 to 54 lakh farmers/voters on April 9, 2019, i.e., two days prior to polling day by the then Andhra Pradesh government to benefit the party in power in the State.

The petition asked the court to direct the ECI to fix a “minimum time preferably six months to implement schemes which have impact on free and fair elections such as freebies, Direct Cash Transfer schemes, welfare schemes, etc, by political parties in power before announcement of the election schedule.”

“Petitioner witnessed the ground situation in regard to misuse of public money to bribe the voters in the name of following schemes in Andhra Pradesh on the eve of general elections,” the petition said.

Budgetary allocation

It said the Union of India initiated a huge money distribution scheme, namely PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, by way of Direct Benefit (Cash) Transfer (DBT).