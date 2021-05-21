‘Apex court ratified contents of FIR filed by CID in MP’s case’

GUNTUR

21 May 2021 23:17 IST

Allowing ‘due process of law’ is a vindication of charges levelled: Sajjala

The allowing of the “due process of law” by the Supreme Court in the case relating to YSRCP MP K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju is a vindication of the serious charges levelled against him by the Crime Investigative Department (CID), according to YSRCP general secretary and Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

The CID had charged Mr. Raju under IPC Section 124 (A) and other IPC sections for “sedition and inciting tempers and disaffection against the government.”

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy told reporters at the party central office here on Friday that the apex court judgment had, prima facie, recognised and ratified the contents of the FIR.

“The party respects the judgment of the apex court in granting conditional bail to Mr. Raju, while restraining him from speaking to the media, or airing his opinion on other social media platforms,” he said.

“Everyone knows that Mr. Raju’s utterances are intended to create disaffection and incite violence between different communities,” he alleged.

Though Mr. Raju had unleashed a diatribe against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the latter never displayed any kind of personal animosity against the MP, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said.

“Mr. Raju has repeatedly crossed the ‘Lakshman Rekha’, but we have never taken it personally,” he added.

But, when he began making hate speeches, trying to incite communities, the CID had taken up investigation, said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy. The CID had taken all measures in accordance with the law, he asserted.

Further, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said that the diabolical motives of the MP were evident when he insisted on getting medical treatment at Ramesh Hospitals.

‘Self-inflected injuries’

“Why should he insist on getting examined only at Ramesh Hospital and object to the medical committee constituted by the State High Court? The injuries on his person may be self inflicted as Mr. Raju had travelled in his own car from Guntur to Secunderabad,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said.