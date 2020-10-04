Apex Council meet on river water sharing tomorrow

Telengana has been opposing A.P.’s plan of lifting 3 tmcft Krishna waters from Srisailam project.

The projects under dispute between A.P. and Telangana to be discussed

The second meeting of the Apex Council on the utilisation of water of the Godavari and the Krishna rivers is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on Tuesday (October 6).

Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will take stock of the status of projects which pitted Andhra Pradesh and Telangana against each other.

The meeting assumes significance in the context of the tough stands taken by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Telangana counterpart K. Chandrasekhar Rao on the projects such as the Rayalaseema lift irrigation scheme and the enhancement of the carrying capacity of the Pothireddypadu head regulator.

Telangana has sought a quick resolution of the issue arising from the Andhra Pradesh government’s plan to lift 3 tmcft of the Krishna waters from Srisailam project by augmenting the capacity of Pothireddypadu head regulator.

On the agenda

The meeting will take a decision on the jurisdiction of the Krishna and Godavari River Management Boards, submission of DPRs of new projects by the two governments for appraisal and sanction by the Apex Council, establishment of a mechanism for determining the share of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the the Krishna and Godavari waters and shifting of the headquarters of the Krishna River Board Management to Andhra Pradesh.