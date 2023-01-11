ADVERTISEMENT

APERC’s three-day virtual public hearing on power tariffs for 2023-24 from January 19

January 11, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The meetings will be held from 10.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. on all the days

V. Kamalakara Rao

Visakhapatnam

The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) will conduct a three-day virtual public hearing from January 19 for suggesting the electricity tariffs for the financial year 2023-24.

The officials, including APERC Chairman C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy, and representatives of the distribution companies (EPDCL in Visakhapatnam, SPDCL in Tirupati and CPDCL in Vijayawada) will participate in the public hearing to be held at the EPDCL’s Corporate Office in Visakhapatnam. They will interact with the participants through the live video link.

People can view and interact with the panel from anywhere in the world. The meeting will be held from 10.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Objections raised against all the Discoms, or any single Discom, will be heard by the panel on priority basis. For registration of objections, one has to contact the nearest electricity circle or division office to have a chance to interact with the panel. Unregistered objections will also be heard after completing the registered objections.

“All Discoms have already submitted the total revenue requirements & tariffs filing for 2023-24 to the APERC. We are making arrangements for the programme here,” said EPDCL CMD K. Santosh Rao.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US