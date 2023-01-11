APERC’s three-day virtual public hearing on power tariffs for 2023-24 from January 19

January 11, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam

The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) will conduct a three-day virtual public hearing from January 19 for suggesting the electricity tariffs for the financial year 2023-24.

The officials, including APERC Chairman C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy, and representatives of the distribution companies (EPDCL in Visakhapatnam, SPDCL in Tirupati and CPDCL in Vijayawada) will participate in the public hearing to be held at the EPDCL’s Corporate Office in Visakhapatnam. They will interact with the participants through the live video link.

People can view and interact with the panel from anywhere in the world. The meeting will be held from 10.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.

Objections raised against all the Discoms, or any single Discom, will be heard by the panel on priority basis. For registration of objections, one has to contact the nearest electricity circle or division office to have a chance to interact with the panel. Unregistered objections will also be heard after completing the registered objections.

“All Discoms have already submitted the total revenue requirements & tariffs filing for 2023-24 to the APERC. We are making arrangements for the programme here,” said EPDCL CMD K. Santosh Rao.