APERC to hold public hearing on power tariff proposals from Jan. 19

January 12, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) will hold a public hearing in a virtual manner from January 19 on the financial resource requirement and electricity tariff proposal submitted by the Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) for the financial year 2023-24.

The company’s Chairman and Managing Director K. Santhosha Rao said that the APERC Chairman Justice C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy would conduct the public hearing from the corporate office of the APEPDCL in Visakhapatnam, along with the commission’s members Thakur Ram Singh and P. Rajagopal Reddy for three days from 10.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.

Officials of the energy department and the three distribution companies will participate in the meeting, while the general public, who have already registered their names for participation, can attend virtually from the nearest circle or divisional offices to raise objections or offer suggestions on the tariff proposals. Consumers can watch the programme live on the APERC’s official website.