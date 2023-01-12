ADVERTISEMENT

APERC to hold public hearing on power tariff proposals from Jan. 19

January 12, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Public can watch the three-day virtual meet on commission’s website

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) will hold a public hearing in a virtual manner from January 19 on the financial resource requirement and electricity tariff proposal submitted by the Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) for the financial year 2023-24.

The company’s Chairman and Managing Director K. Santhosha Rao said that the APERC Chairman Justice C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy would conduct the public hearing from the corporate office of the APEPDCL in Visakhapatnam, along with the commission’s members Thakur Ram Singh and P. Rajagopal Reddy for three days from 10.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.

Officials of the energy department and the three distribution companies will participate in the meeting, while the general public, who have already registered their names for participation, can attend virtually from the nearest circle or divisional offices to raise objections or offer suggestions on the tariff proposals. Consumers can watch the programme live on the APERC’s official website.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US