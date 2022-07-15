APERC reviews performance of Discom, to come up with suggestions

Laying of new lines, revenue collections among issues examined

Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) has taken up a novel initiative to review the performance of the Power Distribution Companies (Discoms) at the ground level and offer suggestions for improvement.

After reviewing the performance of the AP Central Discom at Ongole recently, the team led by the APERC Chairperson Justice C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy closetted with the officials of the AP Southern Discom on Friday. Speaking to the media later, Justice Reddy said that the commission reviewed issues such as power disruption, maintenance of line network, overcoming the overload on feeders, transformer failure, laying of new lines, revenue collections and SoP norms followed in sanction of new connections.

“The review is not only about ensuring the satisfaction of power users, but also the financial sustenance of the power distribution companies. We will provide suggestions to the companies for improvement, in tune with the government’s policy,” he said.

Commission member Thakur Ram Singh and APSPDLC Chairman and Managing Director H. Haranatha Rao were present.