APERC removes restrictions on power supply to industries in Andhra Pradesh

Move comes after DISCOMs report improvement in situation

The Andhra Pradesh State Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) has done away with the Restriction and Control (R&C) measures in the industrial sector with effect from midnight of May 16 in exercise of the powers conferred on it by Section 23, read with sub-section (1) (k) of Section 86 of the Electricity Act, 2003, and clause 16 of the general terms and conditions of supply, according to a release by APERC Secretary C. Ramakrishna.

The R&C measures have been completely relaxed on receiving a submission from the SPDCL, on behalf of all the DISCOMs, that power supply has turned better due to improvement in wind generation and early onset of southwest monsoon, Mr. Ramakrishna said.

The R&C measures had come into force on April 11, as shortage of coal at the thermal plants crippled generation, forcing the DISCOMs to buy power from the exchanges at high rates to meet the spurt in demand, which was attributed to the post-COVID-19 rebound in the economic activity. Penalties were also imposed on consumers who failed in complying with the restrictions.

Subsequently, the R&C measures were relaxed to some extent, and were now dispensed with altogether due to improvement in the situation as reported by the distribution licensees (DISCOMs), and upon the representations made by the Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

The agriculture and domestic sectors were spared of the restrictions in tune with the government’s priority to provide them uninterrupted power supply. The emergency load relief (ERF) was confined to continuous and non-continuous process industries.

Coal stocks

Meanwhile, the AP-Genco’s three thermal power plants (Dr. Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station, Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Station, and Rayalaseema Thermal Power Plant) have coal stocks sufficient for a maximum of 3.12 days as on May 17, while the Hinduja plant in Visakhapatnam is in a relatively comfortable position with a buffer stock that lasts for 5.69 days.