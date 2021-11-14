APERC okays DISCOMs’ plan to purchase 7,000 MW solar power

The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission has approved the proposal of the Andhra Pradesh power distribution companies to procure 7,000 MW of solar power from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) in three tranches.

The Commission permitted the DISCOMs to enter into a tripartite agreements subject to the determination of tariff by the Appropriate Commission as per the provisions of Electricity Act, 2003.

The DISCOMs are likely to utilise the procured solar power to achieve the objective of providing nine hours day time free power supply to farmers without increasing the financial burden for the next 25 years.

The Commission stated that the approval was subject to the conditions. The two conditions include ensuring that the transmission and distribution network was adequately strengthened to cater to the injection of the proposed power before the commencement of power supply and that the DISCOMs were entitled to claim from the State government wheeling and other charges, if any, in supplying the proposed power.