APERC needs to do a finebalancing act: Chairman

Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) Chairman C. V. Nagarjuna Reddy said that the ongoing public hearing was being taken to study the consumer minds and to take their views and suggestions for bringing in changes in the tariff policy.
Speaking to the media on the second day of the three-day public hearing, he said that for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, such a public hearing was being organised online.
Justice Nagarjuna Reddy said that the APERC has a responsibility to look into the welfare of the farming community, protecting the interest of the consumers as well as strengthening the economy of Discoms.
Without the strengthening of the economy of Discoms, discount on charges will not be possible, he said.
Hence the APERC will take its decision after viewing the financial position of Discoms as well as priorities of consumers, before finalisation the tariff for Financial Year 2021-22, he said.
He said that every three months the Standard of Performance (SoPs) of all three Discoms (APEPDCL, APCPDCL and APSPDCL) will be uploaded for enabling the consumers to know their performance. Thereby Discoms will also improve their performance, he said.
The public hearing on Aggregate Revenue Requirement & Tariff filing for Financial Year 2021-22, will conclude on Wednesday.
