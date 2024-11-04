APERC invites public feedback on DISCOMs’ plea for approval of FPPCA charges 

The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) invited views, objections and suggestions from interested persons and stakeholders on the DISCOMs’ application for approval of true-up of Fuel and Power Purchase Cost Adjustment (FPPCA) charges for the 2023-24 financial year to be submitted at its office in Kurnool or through the email commn-secy@aperc.in by November 19. The DISCOMs have earlier filed separate petitions seeking pass-through (approval) of the said charges, whose details were hosted on the APERC website ( https://aperc.gov.in ).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.