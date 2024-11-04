GIFT a SubscriptionGift
APERC invites public feedback on DISCOMs’ plea for approval of FPPCA charges 

Published - November 04, 2024 07:54 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) invited views, objections and suggestions from interested persons and stakeholders on the DISCOMs’ application for approval of true-up of Fuel and Power Purchase Cost Adjustment (FPPCA) charges for the 2023-24 financial year to be submitted at its office in Kurnool or through the email commn-secy@aperc.in by November 19. The DISCOMs have earlier filed separate petitions seeking pass-through (approval) of the said charges, whose details were hosted on the APERC website (https://aperc.gov.in).

Vijayawada / Andhra Pradesh

