APERC invites public feedback on DISCOMs’ plea for approval of FPPCA charges 

The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) invited views, objections and suggestions from interested persons and stakeholders on the DISCOMs’ application for approval of true-up of Fuel and Power Purchase Cost Adjustment (FPPCA) charges for the 2023-24 financial year to be submitted at its office in Kurnool or through the email commn-secy@aperc.in by November 19. The DISCOMs have earlier filed separate petitions seeking pass-through (approval) of the said charges, whose details were hosted on the APERC website ( https://aperc.gov.in ).

