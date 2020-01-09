‘APERC has interests of all sections in mind’

A.P. Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) Chairman and retired judge Justice C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy said he was supposed to do a balancing act of keeping the tariffs at levels that are affordable to all categories of consumers and ensuring the power utilities do not incur major losses on account of various subsidies and the impact of rising costs. He claimed to be doing that to the extent possible and sounded confident of accomplishing the task.

Justice Nagarjuna Reddy said though compensating farmers for the loss of value of their land due to the laying of High Tension (HT) lines did not come under its purview, the APERC would try to redress that grievance.

For this, the issues arising from the Electricity Act, 2003, and the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, were to be sorted out by the Central and State governments, he said.

Speaking at the APERC’s public hearing on the Annual Revenue Requirement (ARR) of Discoms and proposed retail tariffs for 2020-21 here on Thursday, Justice Nagarjuna Reddy said he was for reasonable tariffs and asserted that the Commission would do justice to the consumers within its limits as it was up to the government to frame rules while some matters were pending in courts.

First point of contact

The first point of contact for the aggrieved farmers were district Collectors and the complaints could be escalated to the next level if no solutions were found.

AP-Transco Joint Managing Director K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu said the A.P. power utilities owed ₹16,000 crore to the power producers and their losses amounted to ₹29,000 crore. The total operating expenses stood around ₹8,000 crore.

The government had given ₹11,000 crore to the Discoms in the last six months.

CPI(M) State secretariat member Ch. Babu Rao said the APERC should take stock of the renewable Power Purchase Agreements which entailed a huge burden on the exchequer.

Federation of Farmers’ Associations leader Cherukuri Venugopal said farmers were in dire straits due to the loss caused by HT lines passing through their fields and the grey areas thereof were to be removed to render justice to them.

APERC members P. Rama Mohan and P. Raghu, Discoms’ CMDs H. Haranatha Rao (SPDCL) and J. Padma Janardhan Reddy (CPDCL), NREDCAP MD S. Ramana Reddy and CPDCL Directors K. Santosha Rao and Balasubrahmanyam were among those present.