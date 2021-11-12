APERC has asked govt. to release ₹15,474 crore to Discoms: Keshav

‘Regulatory body says mounting dues posing a threat to their existence’

The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) has asked the State government to immediately release ₹15,474 crore to the distribution companies (Discoms) towards disbursal of subsidy dues, Public Accounts Committee Chairman Payyavula Keshav has said.

Mr. Keshav was addressing the media here on Friday, wherein he was quoting a letter written by the APERC to the Chief Secretary and the Energy Secretary.

Mr. Keshav said he had met APERC Chairman C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy and other members of the commission on November 9, and apprised them of the difficulties being faced by the Discoms because of the pending subsidy dues and the bill amounts due to them from the local bodies and government departments.

In the letter, the APERC suggested that the government give a 14-day notice to the local bodies and other offices to release the dues, or face disconnection of power.

The APERC also highlighted the ₹9,783 crore power bill dues pending from the government institutions, and pointed out that the very existence of the Discoms was at stake due to the non-payment of bills and subsidy amounts.

Mr. Keshav asked the government to immediately release the dues and not transfer the burden onto the common man in the form of ‘true-up’ charges.

Two months ago, the APERC had permitted the Discoms to recover the ‘true-up’ charges amounting to ₹3,669 crore by taking into account their precarious financial position.