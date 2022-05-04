APERC endorsing policies detrimental to interests of power consumers: TDP

Jagan’s policies destroying power sector in State, alleges Dhulipalla

Former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar has questioned whether the A.P. Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) is working to protect the interests of the power consumers or the State government.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Mr. Narendra objected to the APERC “endorsing Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s policies, which are destroying the power sector in the State.”

“The APERC has been issuing several orders in recent past that are aimed at serving the interests of the Chief Minister,” he alleged.

Power holidays were adversely impacting the industries. To add to the woes, the APERC ordered that power should not be purchased in the open market at more than ₹12 per unit.

“How can it give such an order when the industries, students and consumers in general are facing many problems?” he asked.

Going by the APERC order, it was clear that Andhra Pradesh had power cuts and power holidays. The government had ignored the solar power companies in the State and started purchasing power from Adani Solar in Gujarat at ₹4 per unit, he alleged.