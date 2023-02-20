ADVERTISEMENT

APERC clears the air on smart meters

February 20, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
Seeking to clear the air on the installation of smart meters to agricultural connections, the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) has announced that the government has made it clear that the process is only to ensure transparency and not to collect any charges.

APERC Chairman Justice C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy, along with members Thakur Ram Singh and P. Rajagopal Reddy, conducted a review meeting with power officials here on Monday. Speaking to the media later, he sought to allay the apprehensions prevalent in a section of the farming community over the purpose of installing smart meters.

“The government has announced to not only bear the cost of installing the smart meters, but also assured not to impose any burden on the farmers. Arrangements have been worked out to provide free electricity to the agricultural connections for thirty years”, Justice Reddy explained.

