APERC chief inspects works at Polavaram Hydro Power Station

Thakur Rama Singh visits canal system and key structures at the project site, gets updates on progress of construction from officials

Published - November 18, 2024 06:26 pm IST - Polavaram/Angaluru (ELURU Dist):

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) incharge Chairman Thakur Rama Singh visited the Polavaram Hydro Power Station on Monday to assess the progress of the ongoing works. He was accompanied by commission member P. Venkata Rama Reddy.

They inspected the canal system designed to transport water from the Polavaram Multi-Purpose Project to the power station, as well as other key structures, including the service bay. APGENCO’s Hydel Division Director Sujaya Kumar and Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) chief operating officer (COO) Satish Babu Angara provided updates on the construction progress.

The MEIL officials informed that the company was committed to completing the project within the stipulated timeline while adhering to government guidelines. Mr. Satish Babu detailed the progress of civil and electromechanical works being executed as per the approved plans.

Mr. Singh expressed satisfaction with the project’s progress and commended the team for their efforts. Key officials from APGENCO, including Chief Engineer (Civil) Y. Koteswara Rao, SEs Ramabhadra Raju, Ravindra Reddy, and Chandrasekhar were among those present, according to a press release.

