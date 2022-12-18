  1. EPaper
APERC chief calls for massive awareness campaigns on energy conservation

December 18, 2022 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Sujatha Varma P 6049

The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) Chairman Justice C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy has urged power distribution companies (DISCOMs) and AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) to ensure the active involvement of people in the energy conservation drive to reach the targets.

Addressing a review meeting organised in virtual mode as part of the National Energy Conservation Week observed from December 14 to 20, Justice Nagarjuna Reddy suggested conducting awareness campaigns on a massive scale involving all categories of consumers and explaining to them the impact of energy efficiency and their significant role in achieving sustainable environment for future generations.

Special Chief Secretary, Department of Energy, K. Vijayanand, said the APSECM was conducting contests for State-level Energy Conservation Awards (SECA) on the lines of the National Energy Conservation Awards to encourage organisations and establishments to contribute towards the goal.

J. Padma Janardhana Reddy and K. Santosh Rao, Chairpersons and Managing Directors of DISCOMs and other senior officials participated in the meeting.

