APERC Chairman asks Energy Dept. to revise State Electricity Plan following Clean Energy Policy 

Published - October 21, 2024 07:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
APERC Chairman Justice C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy addressing the AP-Transco State Coordination Forum meeting, in Kurnool on Monday.

Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) Chairman Justice C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy directed the Energy Department to revise the draft State Electricity Plan (SEP) for the years 2024-25 to 2028-29 by duly taking into consideration the likely impact of the A.P. Integrated Clean Energy Policy (ICEP).

He also ordered that the cost of procurement of equipment by DISCOMs be kept under check, saying that it was higher than in the neighbouring States.   

Addressing AP-Transco’s State coordination forum meeting at the APERC office in Kurnool on Monday (October 21), he said that the Energy Department should appoint a special officer on behalf of APERC in each one of the three DISCOMs to facilitate inspections of sub-stations and transmission lines in order to take up necessary safety measures.

Justice Nagarjuna Reddy said the State power utilities should give top priority to customer service and that the APERC would always support them in that endeavour.

Special Chief Secretary to Government (Energy) and AP-Transco CMD K. Vijayanand explained the salient features of the SEP to Justice Nagarjuna Reddy and members Thakur Ram Singh (Technical) and P. Venkatarama Reddy (Finance).

AP-Genco MD K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu took part in the meeting virtually while AP-Transco Joint MD Keerthi Chekuri and DISCOMs CMDs P. Ravi Subhash, I. Pruthvi Tej and K. Santosha Rao were present.

