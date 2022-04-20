APERC chairman asks DISCOMS to make prudent investments

‘Power supply to agriculture sector should be given a top priority’

Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) Chairman Justice C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy, in a meeting in Hyderabad Wednesday, reviewed the power supply situation in the wake of restrictions imposed due to the coal shortage and other operational constraints.

He also took stock of strengthening the transmission and distribution (T& D) network and issues related to the recovery of long-pending dues from various government departments and local bodies.

Justice Nagarjuna Reddy advised the power utilities to make prudent investments at a time when the DISCOMs were not able to generate adequate revenues to meet their payment obligations.

Cross-subsidy surcharges

He emphasised the need for relaxing the control measures at the earliest and said the commission would be soon issuing instructions to the DISCOMs not to levy cross-subsidy surcharges during the restriction and control period. Charges should be levied only on the restricted demand, rather than the contracted demand.

He said the commission would direct that penal charges should be imposed only after completion of the monthly energy settlement for the consumers who have open access/captive consumption. No-objection certificates for availing open access should be processed as per rules without causing any undue hindrance.

Justice Nagarjuna Reddy further said the agriculture sector should be given a top priority and that the commission would not spare any DISCOM that fails to meet the standards of performance.

Energy secretary B. Sreedhar explained the steps taken to meet the coal requirement, and other measures. APERC members P. Rajagopal Reddy and Thakur Rama Singh and CMDs of the three DISCOMs participated in the meeting.