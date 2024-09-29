APERC approves wheeling charges for open access users for control period 2024-25 to 2028-29

The A.P. Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) issued an order on September 27 determining the wheeling charges to be collected by the distribution companies (Discoms) from the open access users for the control period 2024-25 to 2028-29, after considering all aspects and public objections / views / suggestions and upon following the procedure prescribed under Section 64 of the Electricity Act, 2003.

The wheeling charges (per Kilowatt-Hour) applicable for 33 kV voltage for the financial years 2024-25, 2025-26, 2026-27, 2027-28 and 2028-29 were ₹0.32, ₹0.38, ₹0.47, ₹0.53 and ₹0.55 respectively; ₹0.62, ₹0.79, ₹1, ₹1.17 and ₹1.22 for 11 kV voltage; and ₹1.09, ₹1.35, ₹1.73, ₹2.02 and ₹2.14 for LT consumers.

It was stated in a press release that the fixation of the wheeling charges was for the first time since the enactment of the Electricity Act on kWh basis, which was a significant departure from the traditional per-kVA (demand) basis, and these charges were uniform and similar to the retail supply tariffs and come at a 50% concession for domestic consumers, public utilities and government institutions.

This is a strategic move meant to encourage the integration of solar rooftop installations at lower voltage levels.

To provide a uniform framework and to evolve an integrated approach for strengthening the distribution system in the State, the Discoms were directed to follow the Electricity Distribution Network Planning Criteria-2023 prepared by the Central Electricity Authority under the guidance of the Ministry of Power.

Besides, the Discoms and AP-Transco had been instructed to submit their views and action plans within two months from the date of this order on managing power factor / voltage levels in the system as per the grid standards using the inverter capability of the wind and solar power plants in the State to significantly reduce their investments.