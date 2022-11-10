Andhra Pradesh

APERC approves pilot project for sale of energy-efficient lights, fans, ACs

The AP Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) approved the AP State Energy Efficiency Development Corporation (APSEEDCO)‘s pilot project of promoting BLDC (brushless direct current) air-conditioners and fans through on-billing finance model, and LED tube lights on upfront payment basis. 

The project is going to be rolled out in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Tirupati with March 31, 2023 as the deadline for completion, according to an official release. 

In his order, APERC Chairman Justice C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy said the DISCOMs should ensure warranty for the appliances and service support from the suppliers and sale of only reputed brands.

SEEDCO proposed to sell 1,500 LED tube lights, 1,500 BLDC fans (300 smart and 1,200 general ones) and 100 1.50-ton super efficient split air-conditioners.

New Delhi-based Council on Energy, Environment and Water is SEEDCO’s knowledge partner for implementing the project and the total estimated cost of the pilot project is ₹1.405 crore. 


