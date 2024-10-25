ADVERTISEMENT

APERC allows Discoms to recover ₹6,073 crore FPPCA charges from consumers 

Published - October 25, 2024 07:04 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The charges pertain to the power consumed during FY 2022-23; APERC directs Discoms to recover the amount over a period of 15 months to spare the consumers of ‘tariff shock’ 

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) on October 25, 2024 (Friday) approved the recovery of Fuel and Power Purchase Cost Adjustment (FPPCA) charges, amounting to approximately ₹6,073 crore, by the distribution companies (Discoms) from the public towards power consumed by them during the FY 2022-23, against ₹8,114 crore proposed by the Discoms.

However, the commission directed the Discoms to recover the charges over a period of 15 months (instead of as a lump sum) to avoid hardship and “tariff shock” to the consumers.

An APERC release said the charges allowed to be recovered were ₹2,041 crore less than what the Discoms applied for, and the approval was given after a comprehensive public consultation process and public hearing.

The APERC did not consider the Disccoms’ request to allow carrying costs (interest).

As far as the agricultural consumption under the free power category and other subsidised / partly subsidised consumers were concerned, the commission directed the Discoms to recover nearly ₹1,400 crore out of the ₹6,073 crore from the State Government, thereby benefiting 20 lakh consumers.

