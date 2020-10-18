APEPDCL uses drone to restore power in villages

Supply was cut off due to heavy rains

The Eastern Power Distribution Company of A.P. Limited (APEPDCL) has employed a drone to restore power supply in villages of Tuni mandal in East Godavari district, which could not be reached easily as water in the Thandava was flowing dangerously due to recent heavy rains.

Power supply to NS Venkatanagaram village was completely cut off and the water was flowing strongly between Kolimeru and NS Venkatanagaram, with even expert swimmers expressing their inability to cross the river. APEPDCL officials then utilised a drone to send the power supply cables across the river and completed the task in quick time.

Villagers expressed their gratitude to officials and staff of APEPDCL for restoring the power supply in a short span of time. APEPDCL CMD S. Nagalakshmi appreciated the efforts of S.E. Suryaprakash, D.E. David, ADE Ch. Meenakethana Rao, AE Kameswara Sastry and others to restore power by utilising technology.

Forty-six special teams were deployed to rectify the damage to 33 KV Feeders, 33 KV lines, 33 KV poles and transformers in 776 villages of 39 mandals in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry and Eluru Circles of APEPDCL, according to a statement issued by the APEPDCL corporate office here on Saturday.

Power supply was fully restored in all five districts by the evening of October 15. The total amount of damages suffered by APEPDCL was ₹186 lakh.