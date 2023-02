February 14, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - ELURU

An Assistant Engineer of the AP Eastern Power Distribution Company was caught on Tuesday while allegedly accepting ₹50,000 as bribe from a contractor under Denduluru Sub-Station limits in the Eluru district.

In an official release, Eluru ACB DSP P.S.R.K. Prasad has said that Assistant Engineer M. Ramesh Babu has been caught while accepting the bribe from the contractor T. Srinivasa Rao for processing bills pertaining to some work.