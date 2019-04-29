APECET: venue shifted for 1,135 candidates

In all, 1,135 students aspiring to write Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test 2019 will need to travel to Hyderabad to write the entrance examination on April 30 and the examination centres of 2,500 candidates have been changed due to paucity of space in Andhra Pradesh.

Vice-Chancellor S. Sreenivasa Kumar of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur, which is organising the State-wide common entrance test, said at a press conference here on Sunday that due to the Election Commission of India’s taking over of 14 college buildings for storing EVMs in Andhra Pradesh, and an increase of 4,700 candidates from last year organisers had to ask some students to take the test in Hyderabad.

The Vice-Chancellor said the problem arose as the acquisition of college buildings for strongrooms was done after planning for conduct of the ECET was posted on the website and organising it in two batches was not possible as it meant another set of question papers had to be prepared and permission taken for that.

After protracted deliberations on this by the Principal Secretary it was decided to shift venue to Hyderabad. Problematic areas were in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam and a few in West Godavari.

From those places out of the 2,500 excess candidates, all the female students were accommodated in the nearest available centre and none sent to Hyderabad, said APECET Convenor P.R. Bhanu Murthy.

‘Students informed’

All the students were informed over SMS, email and those who called the convenor over phone (about 250 of them per day) were explained about the difficulty.

Out of 1,135 candidates, 1,115 downloaded their hall tickets by Saturday night and the remaining 20 would be contacted on Sunday, he added. All candidates had to report to the examination centres on April 30 at 9 a.m. and none would be allowed into the centre after 10 a.m. and none can go out of the the centre before 1 p.m. All students have been asked to download the application form, get it signed by principal or Gazetted Officer and carry some ID proof like Aadhaar card. Biometrics would be taken, so none should apply mehendi or get tattoo done to avoid problems.

Preliminary key

Preliminary key would be made public on May 1, and after objections received till 5 p.m. on May 3, final key would be announced on May 6 and result declared on May 13 either at Anantapur or Amaravati.