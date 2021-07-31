APECET to be conducted online on September 19

ANANTAPUR

It will be held in two sessions in 48 centres

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (APECET) - 2021 will be conducted only in the online mode on September 19 (Sunday) in two sessions from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 48 centres across the State.

JNTU-Anantapur Vice-Chancellor G. Ranga Janardhana and Registrar C. Sashidhar told the media here on Saturday that August 12 would be the last date for submitting the application without fine and August 23 with a penal fee of ₹1,000.

The examination would be conducted for 12 branches of engineering, one pharmacy, and one B.Sc with mathematics as an optional subject.

Last year, while 37,167 students had registered themselves for all the branches, 31,891 appeared for the examination and 30,654 qualified.

This year 19,526 students applied for the test so far. The examination in Anantapur district would be conducted in Anantapur, Gooty, Hindupur, Puttaparthi, and Tadipatri.

Aspirants can long on to – https://sche.ap.gov.in/ecet – for details. Diploma holders should write the examination for the branch for which they were eligible.

The Vice-Chancellor said the online answer script images would be preserved for six months from the date of publication of results (October 1), after which they would be disposed of.