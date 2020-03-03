Andhra Pradesh

APECET on April 30

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (APECET - 2010) would be conducted online on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., its convener T.R. Bhanumurthy said here in a release on Tuesday.

The notification for the examination would be issued in newspapers on Wednesday.

The aspirants can apply online from March 5 (Thursday). Applications can be submitted without late fee till April 2 and with late fee of ₹1,000 till April 9. Hall-tickets can be downloaded on April 23.

The application fee is ₹550. It has to be paid online only through Internet Banking, or Credit Card / Debit Card.

Details about the examination, mock test, syllabus and other instructions are available on the website – https://sche.ap.gov.in/ecet .

