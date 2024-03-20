ADVERTISEMENT

APEAPCET, APPGCET-2024 rescheduled due to overlap of dates with elections

March 20, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has rescheduled the dates for A.P. Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET)-2024 and A.P. Post-Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET)-2024 due to overlap of dates with the schedule for general elections.

In a statement on March 20 (Wednesday), APSCHE Secretary Nazeer Ahammed said according to the revised schedule of the APEAPCET-2024, the agriculture and pharmacy tests would now be held on May 16 and 17, instead of the earlier schedule of May 13 to 19.

Students aspiring for engineering seats would write their examinations on May 18 (Session-I), May 19 (Session-2) and May 20, 21 and 22.

The APPGCET-2024, which was earlier scheduled to be held from June 3 to June 7, will now be conducted on June 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14. The A.P. Research Common Entrance Test (RCET)-2024 will be held from May 2 to May 5, 2024.

