ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: APEAPCET-2023 to have additional exam session on May 19

April 16, 2023 07:04 am | Updated 07:04 am IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

As the number of applicants seeking admission under the Engineering Stream through APEAPCET-2023 has exceeded their estimation, JNTU-Anantapur, which is conducting the test this year, proposes to allocate an additional examination day on May 19.

“Till 5.50 p.m. on the last day for applying without penal fee, 3,24,975 applications have been received. Of them, 2,29,209 were are for the Engineering Stream,” APEAPCET-2023 convener C. Shobha Bindu told The Hindu.

“The first choice of the examination centre of the students has been allocated. With an additional demand for sessions (in addition to eight sessions from May 15 to 18), we have notified May 19 also. The State has close to 28,000 online exam seats to offer per session. The number of applicants is likely to increase further as there is time till Saturday midnight without late fee, and up to one day before the exam on May 15 with late fee,” Ms. Shobha Bindu said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

She asked the students to download their applications and verify their preferences for allocation of examination centre. There was still some time for correcting the mistakes in the application forms.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US