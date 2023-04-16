April 16, 2023 07:04 am | Updated 07:04 am IST - ANANTAPUR

As the number of applicants seeking admission under the Engineering Stream through APEAPCET-2023 has exceeded their estimation, JNTU-Anantapur, which is conducting the test this year, proposes to allocate an additional examination day on May 19.

“Till 5.50 p.m. on the last day for applying without penal fee, 3,24,975 applications have been received. Of them, 2,29,209 were are for the Engineering Stream,” APEAPCET-2023 convener C. Shobha Bindu told The Hindu.

“The first choice of the examination centre of the students has been allocated. With an additional demand for sessions (in addition to eight sessions from May 15 to 18), we have notified May 19 also. The State has close to 28,000 online exam seats to offer per session. The number of applicants is likely to increase further as there is time till Saturday midnight without late fee, and up to one day before the exam on May 15 with late fee,” Ms. Shobha Bindu said.

She asked the students to download their applications and verify their preferences for allocation of examination centre. There was still some time for correcting the mistakes in the application forms.