APEAPCET-2023 to be conducted online at 127 centres from May 15 to 23 in Andhra Pradesh

April 11, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (APEAPCET)-2023 will be conducted online at 127 centres (two of them in Telangana) in 12 sessions from May 15 to 23. The last date for submitting applications without a late fee is April 15. Students can apply with a late fee till a day before the entrance test.

Those seeking admission into B.Sc. (nursing) programmes also need to appear for this entrance examination this year.

At a press conference on April 11 (Tuesday), Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur, APEAPCET-2023 convener C. Shobha Bindu and Vice-Chancellor G. Ranga Janardhana said 1,99,588 students had registered for the engineering stream and 80,462 for agriculture and pharmacy so far.

The entrance test for the engineering stream will be held from May 15 to 18 in two sessions daily from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Pharmacy and agriculture entrance tests for BiPC students will be held on May 22 and 23 in two sessions daily, said Ms. Shobha Bindu.

29 colleges closed down

About 1,94,752 MPC students appeared at the examination last year, of which 1,73,572 students qualified. However, only 1,07,045 students took admission when compared to 1,57,900 seats for engineering courses. Of the 87,744 BiPC students who appeared for the entrance test, 83,411 qualified. However, only 14,200 took admission when compared to the 14,719 seats available.

In all, 29 colleges have been closed either due to lack of admissions or they have become ‘deemed-to-be-University’. Some of the managements had sought a pause on admissions for a year.

The number of seats on offer could be higher this year as the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has increased the maximum intake per college from 300 to 360. However, the total number of seats will be known after some days, said Mr. Ranga Janardhana.

The students need to exercise three options for their examination centre. In case there is no availability of space in their choice of centre, the second choice will be allotted.