 APEAPCET-2023 results to be released on June 14

June 10, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU-Anantapur) vice-chancellor and chairman of APEAPCET-2023 G. Ranga Janardhana on Saturday said the test results will be released by Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana in Vijayawada at 10.30 a.m. on June 14. Higher Education Principal Secretary J. Syamala Rao and APSCHE chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy will be present.

The JNTUA conducted the APEAPCET-2023 on behalf of the APSCHE from May 15 to 23. Examinations for the engineering stream were held from May 15 to 19 in nine sessions and for agriculture and pharmacy steams from May 22 to 23 in four sessions. For the M.P.C stream 2,38,180 candidates had registered, of which 2,24,724 appeared, recording an attendance of 94.35%. For the Bi.P.C stream 1,00,559 candidates had registered, of which 90,573 (90.07%) appeared.