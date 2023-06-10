HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

 APEAPCET-2023 results to be released on June 14

June 10, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU-Anantapur) vice-chancellor and chairman of APEAPCET-2023 G. Ranga Janardhana on Saturday said the test results will be released by Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana in Vijayawada at 10.30 a.m. on June 14. Higher Education Principal Secretary J. Syamala Rao and APSCHE chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy will be present. 

The JNTUA conducted the APEAPCET-2023 on behalf of the APSCHE from May 15 to 23. Examinations for the engineering stream were held from May 15 to 19 in nine sessions and for agriculture and pharmacy steams from May 22 to 23 in four sessions. For the M.P.C stream 2,38,180 candidates had registered, of which 2,24,724 appeared, recording an attendance of 94.35%. For the Bi.P.C stream 1,00,559 candidates had registered, of which 90,573 (90.07%) appeared.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.