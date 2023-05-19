ADVERTISEMENT

APEAPCET-2023 concludes for engineering stream in Andhra Pradesh

May 19, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Out of 2,38,180 registered students, 2,24,724 take the test, say officials

The Hindu Bureau

JNTU Anantapur Vice-Chancellor G. Ranga Janardhana inspecting the PVKK exam centre in Anantapur on Friday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (APEAPCET)-2023 online test concluded on Friday evening , completing its five-day schedule, for the engineering stream at 136 centres in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, in nine sessions. In a release on Friday, officials of the JNTU Anantapur, which is conducting the test, said that out of 2,38,180 students who had registered to take the test 2,24,724 appeared.

Pharmacy, agriculture tests on May 22, 23

APEAPCET chairman G. Ranga Janardhana and convenor C. Shoba Bindu said that the attendance was 94.35% for all the centres for engineering stream and the pharmacy and agriculture entrance tests for BiPC students will be held on May 22 and 23 in two sessions daily.

Mr. Ranga Janardhana on Friday visited Sai Rajeswari Institute of Technology and Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology, both at Proddatur, in YSR Kadapa District and inspected the conduct of examination at the centres.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US