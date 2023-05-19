APEAPCET-2023 concludes for engineering stream in Andhra Pradesh

May 19, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (APEAPCET)-2023 online test concluded on Friday evening , completing its five-day schedule, for the engineering stream at 136 centres in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, in nine sessions. In a release on Friday, officials of the JNTU Anantapur, which is conducting the test, said that out of 2,38,180 students who had registered to take the test 2,24,724 appeared.

Pharmacy, agriculture tests on May 22, 23

APEAPCET chairman G. Ranga Janardhana and convenor C. Shoba Bindu said that the attendance was 94.35% for all the centres for engineering stream and the pharmacy and agriculture entrance tests for BiPC students will be held on May 22 and 23 in two sessions daily.

Mr. Ranga Janardhana on Friday visited Sai Rajeswari Institute of Technology and Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology, both at Proddatur, in YSR Kadapa District and inspected the conduct of examination at the centres.

ADVERTISEMENT