APEAPCET-2023 candidates can download hall tickets, says exam convener

May 08, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The candidates can download their hall tickets for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, Pharmacy Common Entrance Test-2023 from the official website, APEAPCET-2023 convener C. Shobha Bindu said on May 8 (Monday).

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Anantapur is conducting the test this year. The APEAPCET-2023 will be held from May 15 to 19 for the engineering stream and from May 22 to 23 for the agriculture and pharmacy streams.

The examinations will be held in two sessions daily except on May 19. The forenoon session will be from 9 a.m. to 12 noon while the afternoon session will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Only forenoon session will be held on May 19.

Ms. Shobha Bindu, a professor of JNTU, Anantapur, said that 979 students had applied for engineering and agriculture or pharmacy streams. As of May 8 (Monday), 3,37,422 applications including 2,37,055 for engineering stream, 99,388 for agriculture and pharmacy streams and 979 for both were received.

Applications can be submitted with a late fee till May 14.

The students have been advised to check whether all the details printed on the hall ticket are correct. In case of any discrepancy, the candidates can dial the helpline number 08554-234311 or 232248 or send e-mails to helpdeskapeapcet2023@gmail.com.