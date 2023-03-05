APCTSA flags irregularities in transfers at Commercial Tax Department

March 05, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Commercial Taxes Services Association (APCTSA) on Sunday demanded that departmental restructuring should be done in such a way that the powers of circle offices were not dispensed with, and assistant commercial tax officers were given powers to do registrations, check unregistered businesses and scrutinise GST returns. The association adopted resolutions in this regard during its general body meeting here.

Briefing media persons on the outcome of the deliberations, association president K.R. Suryanarayana said there was no decentralisation of administrative powers and the transfers done in July 2022 were fraught with irregularities. Remedial action in this regard was not taken till date. He insisted that the government take action against joint commissioners who violated the guidelines related to transfers, including presidential orders, and withdraw the action initiated against over 50 employees owing allegiance to APCTSA who took part in the recent agitations.

Further, Mr. Suryanarayana said the government should order an inquiry by the Lokayukta or ACB or the vigilance department into the allegations of large-scale embezzlement of funds in the Commercial Taxes Department and suspend the officers suspected to be involved in the scandal.