APCPDCL proposes hospital for staffers

Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APCPDCL) has requested the government permission for constructing a super-specialty hospital at the Guntur circle office compound in an area of 1,000 sq. yards, which could be used by the employees of the Discom and their families.

In a letter addressed to the Secretary, Energy Department, the APCPDCL Chairman and Managing Director said the cost of the construction of the building and equipment and infrastructure would be met through funds generated by way of donations from employees and pensioners.

Informing that no government or APCPDCL funds would be used for the construction of the proposed super-specialty hospital, he said permission was sought only for occupation of 1,000 sq. yards of vacant land at the Guntur circle office.

The need for the project was felt in view of the problems faced by APCPDCL employees while admitting their family members to hospitals, some of which did not accept credit cards though the hospitals were included in the empanelled list of the Corporation, the letter said.

In these pandemic times, the employees are facing issues like non-availability of beds and proper medical services, it added.