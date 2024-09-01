APCPDCL and EPDCL incur ₹1.02 crore loss due to heavy rainfall 

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand visited Dr. Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station (NTTPS) at Ibrahimpatnam, the State Load Dispatch Centre at Vidyut Soudha and Central Power Distribution Company (DISCOM) control room at its head office and enquired about the steps taken to streamline the power supply following the disruptions caused by heavy rainfall in the last few days.

Mr. Vijayanand said that people can call the toll-free number 1912 to register complaints related to interruptions in power supply and that the snags will be rectified in the least possible time. He stated that the power utilities incurred a loss of ₹1.02 crore due to heavy rains — a vast chunk of it, ₹85 lakh, in the CPDCL jurisdiction and the remaining in EPDCL limits.

Budameru flooding

Meanwhile at a review meeting on Sunday, AP-Genco Managing Director K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu said that flood water from Budameru entered the coal handling plant, the wagon tippler and conveyor belt areas, adding that it was being drained out using motors while tripping the six 210 MW units one by one over the next 48 hours.

Six units at Rayalaseema Thermal Power Plant and three units of Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Station were functioning as on Sunday. A total of 1,330 MW of hydel power was being generated by the AP-Genco units.

AP-Transco Joint Managing Director Kirthi Chekuri and DISCOMs CMDs P. Ravi Subhash, I. Prithvi Tej, Santosh Rao and AP-Transco Director (Grid) A.K.V. Bhaskar were present.

