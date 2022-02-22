APCO offers 50% discount on silk saris
AP State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society Limited (APCO) Rajamahendravaram Divisional Marketing Officer B. Uma Shankar on Tuesday said that 50% discount would be offered on handloom silk saris from the APCO collection in East Godavari district.
In an official release, Mr. Uma Shankar has said that the discount is available at all APCO stores in East Godavari district. APCO aims at increasing the sale of silk saris to tap into the demand during the wedding season, he said.
