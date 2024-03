March 14, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh State Handloom Weavers’ Cooperative Society Limited Vice-Chairman and Managing Director R. Pavana Murthy on March 14 (Thursday) said a new range of cotton sarees, with lace work design, has been made available in all APCO showrooms in and outside the State. He said a 30% discount is also being offered on all handloom textiles this festive season in all the showrooms.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT