APCO executes online orders worth ₹5.15 lakh

Staff Reporter VIJAYAWADA 12 November 2020 01:01 IST
Updated: 12 November 2020 01:01 IST

₹21.37 crore disbursed under Nethanna Nestham second phase

Minister for Industries and Commerce Mekapati Goutham Reddy disbursed ₹21.37 crore to 8,903 beneficiaries under the second phase of the ‘YSR Nethanna Nestham’ on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Mr. Goutham Reddy said the government launched the scheme to provide a financial assistance of ₹24,000 per weaver family (owning a handloom) per year for five years.

For the first year (2019-20), a sum of ₹196.28 crore was given to 81,783 families. After the first phase, the APCO procured cloth from weavers’ cooperative societies to the tune of ₹10 crore.

Mr. Goutham Reddy said the launch of an exclusive online store of APCO - apcohandlooms.com - last month was a significant step. As of now, APCO executed 150 online orders worth ₹5.15 lakh, he said.

Besides, APCO entered into MoUs with e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Myntra, Flipkart, Paytm, Gocoop, Mirraw and Loomfolks for providing the weavers the much-needed avenues for marketing their products.

With the government support, weavers started production of quality fabrics by using modern techniques such as Jacquard loom, the Minister added.

