APCO announces 30% discount on its clothing range till January 31

VIJAYAWADA

24 January 2022 01:26 IST

Youth urged to patronise handloom garments in a big way

The APCO showroom in Vijayawada was abuzz with activity on Sunday as the cooperative society announced 30% discount on its clothing range and an additional 10% discount exclusively for armed services personnel till January-end as part of the Republic Day celebrations.

Speaking at a programme organised in this connection, Director of the State Military Welfare Department Brigadier Venkata Reddy sought to draw people’s attention to the importance of handloom in the Independence movement. “Leaders wore handloom garments as an expression of their national sentiments,” he said, adding that handloom was a symbol of nationalism and urged the youth to patronise it in a big way.

The organisers paid rich tributes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on the occasion of his birth anniversary and felicitated freedom fighters.

APCO Chairman Chillapalli Mohanarao threw light on the strong connection between the Republic Day celebrations and handlooms and said the government was doing its best to promote the sales and enhance the livelihoods of the traditional weavers. He also released a wall poster on handlooms, designed to attract youth to this sector.

Director, Department of Handlooms and Textiles, Chadalawada Naga Rani said the APCO had trendy designs which would cater to the interests of the youth.

Freedom fighters Rampilla Narasayamma, Lagadapati Chenchayya, Eluru Ramulu and Bandaru Vimalamma were felicitated on the occasion.

Similar celebrations were held in APCO showrooms across the State.